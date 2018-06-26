Record ticket sales for Twenty20 Blast at Derbyshire

There are only eight days to go until the Twenty20 Blast returns to The 3aaa County Ground – and Derbyshire are already celebrating record ticket sales for the competition.

The club has received unprecedented demand for tickets for the Vitality Blast, which starts on Friday, July 6 with the visit of Lancashire Lightning.

More than 24,000 spectators watched Derbyshire in last summer’s competition and advanced sales ahead of this year continue to rise, tracking more than 30 per cent ahead of the same point in 2017.

Seventy per cent of tickets have now gone for the big local derby against Yorkshire Vikings, taking place at the picturesque Queen’s Park in Chesterfield on Saturday, July 28. This fixture will sell out in advance again and Derbyshire are encouraging all supporters to buy their tickets to avoid disappointment.

Meanwhile, the East Midlands derby against reigning champions Nottinghamshire Outlaws on Friday, July 13 is already at 50 per cent capacity.

Fans are being urged to buy their tickets early and save money. Further discounts are available for groups of ten or more, and clubs and organisations can take advantage of an exclusive group sales offer for bookings of 20 tickets or more.