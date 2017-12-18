Prestigious matches to mark cricket club’s centenary

The centenary celebrations of Cutthorpe Cricket Club in 2018 are to include prestigious matches against an MCC side and also a Derbyshire CCC XI.

The fixtures have been scheduled for Sunday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 17 and form part of Cutthorpe Gala and well-dressing week.

The club are actively looking for sponsors for both matches, and also for the club’s centenary dinner, which is earmarked for Friday, September 28 at the Proact Stadium.

Any former players or friends of the club who would like to help celebrate the milestone are asked to contact John Combe at johntcombe@hotmail.co.uk.

New members are also welcome, including enthusiastic youngsters who might like to become part of Cutthorpe’s flourishing junior section. Nets and practice are held throughout the winter, making it a good time to join the club.