Luis Reece fights through pain barrier to guide Derbyshire to Royal London Cup win

Luis Reece overcame a damaged ankle to put Derbyshire on course for a victory over Durham in the Royal London One Day Cup match at Derby.

Reece made his highest List A score of 92 from 107 balls despite batting with a runner and although former Derbyshire seamer Nathan Rimmington took three quick wickets, it was not enough to save Durham from a third consecutive North Group defeat.

The all-rounder also took two wickets and although Tom Latham top scored with 66, Durham’s 272 for 8 was not enough as Gary Wilson with 40 and an unbeaten 42 from Alex Hughes saw Derbyshire home in the final over.

Speaking after the win he said: “The foot’s a bit painful and a bit swollen but touch wood I can get it sorted in time for Friday and ready to go again.

“It’s not much fun to bat with a runner, I think I nearly ran Ben (Slater) out about four times but I wanted to get out there and have a bat.

“It was massively disappointing to get out but more disappointing because you want to see your side home. I was feeling good but dragged one on so I was relieved when Alex and Gary put the partnership on to get us over the line.”

Derbyshire’s bowlers settled after Ravi Rampaul went for 13 in the second over and Matt Critchley sent down three wides in his first to prevent Durham getting away on a flat pitch.

A direct hit by Wayne Madsen from point ran out Cameron Steel in the 11th over and although Graham Clark and Michael Richardson passed 40, they both fell trying to force the pace.

Clark was bowled by Critchley and Richardson under-edged a pull at Olivier before Reece’s consistent line forced Will Smith to edge a drive and Stuart Poynter to play across a full length ball.

Derbyshire’s disciplined display restricted Latham to only three fours in a 67 ball 50 and although he pulled Olivier for six, Durham’s chance of a challenging total ended when he failed to clear deep midwicket.

Chris Rushworth hit Critchley for consecutive sixes and Rimmington pulled Rampaul over the ropes but Durham’s total looked under par on a true pitch in sunny conditions.

That was reinforced by the way Ben Slater and Godleman started before Matt Dixon bowled Slater for 24 although he stayed out as a runner for Reece who had been hit on the ankle bowling.

Both should have been back in the pavilion before the end of the first powerplay but Poynter spilled an edge off Rushworth when Reece was on six which proved a big moment.

Godleman scored a century in the first game at Edgbaston and he reached 50 from 79 balls before Reece completed his half century by sweeping George Harding for his sixth four.

Durham sensed an opening when Godleman played around a good length ball from Rimmington who struck again in his next over when Madsen was caught behind and Critchley chopped on three balls later.

Reece moved into the 90’s by straight-driving Rushworth for four but in the 40th over, he played on to Harding to leave the game in the balance with Derbyshire needing 81 from the last 10 overs.

But Wilson and Hughes played positively to add 80 as Derbyshire sealed a second victory with two balls to spare.