Hughes shines on rain-shortened day for Derbyshire

Alex Hughes was the chief beneficiary of a rain-shortened day at Wantage Road as he made his way to 74no, moving Derbyshire to 118-4 in reply to Northamptonshire’s 255.

With only 29 overs possible in the morning session of the second day, Hughes moved from his overnight 38 to a fourth half-century in consecutive Specsavers County Championship, Second Division matches.

Under very gloomy skies with rain threatening, Hughes enjoyed a fair slice of luck with several plays and misses and an inside edge via the pad that just missed his leg stump.

But he seized on any chance to score and cut Ben Sanderson in front and behind point among his ten boundaries and a six.

Northants did strike twice in the session, with Tom Lace, for 38, and Gary Wilson, for just three, edging and driving to Ben Curran at point.