Horton’s heroics are not enough for Holmewood

All-rounder Gavin Horton shone with both bat and ball, but Holmewood were held to a losing draw by bottom-of-the-table Swarkestone in Division Three of the Derbyshire County League.

Stand-in skipper Horton took three wickets as the hosts built a total of 232-8 on the back of a century for experienced batsman Jamie Guthrie and some poor fielding, and then he fired 67 in his team’s reply of 214-7.

Guthrie’s knock of 131, which included 21 fours, was the difference between the two sides because he made all bar 101 of Swarkestone’s runs, sharing 83 for the first wicket with Tom Niewiarowski (29).

Holmewood’s veteran spin attack of Horton (3-46) and Steve Fisher (3-69) did well to curb the middle order and reduced the home side to 141-6. But Guthrie remained and added 82 for the seventh wicket with Lewis Sharpe (24no) before he was finally bowled by Jack Jarvis.

The visitors’ reply got off to a brisk start with openers Shahid Mohammed (33, six fours) and Phil Stone (29, four fours) putting on 48 before a slide to 85-4 against the bowling of Brice Dilks (3-46).

Horton revived them with a belligerent 67 (two sixes and seven fours) and shared 64 with bright prospect Luke Slater (31). But he was caught in the deep with 11 balls left, leaving Holmewood to accept the draw.