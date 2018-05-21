Eckington’s Derbyshire 2nd teenagers stun Chesterfield

Outstanding performances by two teenage Derbyshire 2nd players, Matt Sonczak and Alfie Gleadall, led Eckington to an emphatic victory over local-derby rivals, Chesterfield, in the Premier Division of the Derbyshire County League.

Sonczak, who is 19, made an unbeaten 81 to guide Eckington to a total of 205-8 and then 17-year-old Gleadall took 5-48 to help dismiss out-of-sorts Chesterfield for 150.

After winning the toss, the home side struggled against formidable opening bowlers Andrew Parkin-Coates (4-28 in 15 overs) and Josh Savage (2-51 in 14 overs) and slid to 72-6.

Enter Sonczak at number eight and cue a 103-run partnership of the highest maturity with Ryan Cartwright, who made 35 (one six and four fours). Sonczak struck two sixes and 11 fours in his 73-ball innings, and showed true class. It was a magnificent fightback by Eckington, despite good bowling by the Chesterfield attack and some smart fielding and catching.

A dashing 29 (six fours) from opener David Hunt gave the visitors a sound base in reply before 40-1 became 50-5 as Gleadall struck, supported by new-ball partner Cartwright (4-48).

Coach Parkin-Coates (34, five fours) and Harry Wilmott (21) tried hard to keep Chesterfield afloat, but their last wicket fell in the 38th over.