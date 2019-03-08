Derbyshire sign paceman Big Bash winner Kane Richardson for Vitality Blast

Derbyshire has signed Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson for this summer’s Vitality Blast.

An international quick, with natural pace and a proven track record, Richardson will be available throughout this summer’s tournament, subject to final approvals.

The 28-year-old recently won the Big Bash League with Melbourne Renegades, finishing as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 24 at an average of 17.70 and a strike rate of 13.70.

He has also seen success in the Indian Premier League, taking 18 wickets across three campaigns, at a combined average of 24.60.

Overall, Richardson has claimed 107 wickets in 90 Twenty20 matches, at an average of 24.41 and with best figures of 4-22.

The right-arm seamer has featured in 27 international white ball matches for Australia and is now set to team up with Derbyshire under Twenty20 Head Coach, Dominic Cork, before the Vitality Blast gets underway in July.

Cork, said: “Kane is a top-level T20 bowler and that is what we were looking for with our second overseas signing.

“He’s just won the BBL, which is one of the most competitive tournaments in the game, and I’ve been impressed by what I’ve seen.

“He’s quick and with his international experience I’m looking forward to seeing him lead the line for Derbyshire.”

Richardson added: “I’ve been lucky to play in T20 tournaments around the world, but this will be my first experience of the Vitality Blast and I’m looking forward to getting going.

“It’s a competitive tournament and I know a few of the guys who we’ll be facing and they all say how great the crowds are under the lights on the T20 nights in England.

“Derbyshire are an ambitious club who have been progressing well in the last few seasons, so hopefully I can contribute towards some wins and get Derbyshire towards the knockout stages.”