Derbyshire all-rounder gets England Lions call up

Matt Critchley said it was an honour to be called up to the England Lions squad for a three-match one-day series against West Indies A next month.

The Derbyshire all-rounder hopes to get some games under his belt by showing the national coaches what ability he possesses, while also eager to learn.

The 21-year-old, currently in Australia as part of his ECB Overseas Placement, will join up with the Lions for the first time in Antigua, from 6th-11th March.

Critchley is the first Derbyshire player since Mark Footitt in 2015 to feature in an England squad, and the first ever to be selected for the Lions.

He said: “It’s an honour and a great opportunity to be part of an England squad. I’m really looking forward to getting out there and getting started.

“Hopefully I can play a few games, but if not I want to learn as much as I can and show them what skills I have.”

He earned the call-up after impressing in the New South Wales Premier League in Sydney with Fairfield Liverpool this winter, hitting 594 runs at an average of 66, including two centuries.

He has also taken 16 wickets with best figures of 3-37.

The Cricket Derbyshire Academy graduate has scored 775 first-class runs for Derbyshire in 18 matches at an average of 32.

The powerful hitter has scored 203 List A runs in 21 matches and 276 runs in T20 cricket at a strike rate of 134, with a top score of 72 not out.