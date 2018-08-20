Deadly Mohsin inspires surprise win for Cutthorpe

Deadly bowling by overseas all-rounder Hasan Mohsin was key to a surprise result when promotion-chasing Langley Mill United hosted relegation-threatened Cutthorpe.

The 20-year-old Pakistani returned figures of 7-53 in 9.5 overs to help Cutthorpe steamroller the out-of-sorts Millers by eight wickets in Division One of the Derbyshire County League.

Skittled for just 89 in only 18.5 overs, the Millers duly lost valuable ground in the race to promotion to the top flight, and although Cutthorpe remain next to bottom in the table, they are now only ten points behind the team fifth from bottom, with four matches to play.

After electing to bat first, the early signs looked good for the hosts as opener and skipper George Brandrick (12) hit three boundaries. But the visitors had recently showed improved form to beat divisional leaders Alfreton, and once Mohsin had made Brandrick his first victim, they took control.

Amazingly, the next four in the Millers’ order, Jamie Salmons, Ben Ladd-Bibbon, Simon Lacey and Matthew Heafield, all fell for ducks, with three of them perishing to Mohsin.

At 25-5, the home side launched a mini-recovery in the hands of Danny Hanson, who made 25 (four fours), and Jay Holmes, who added 20 (four fours), taking the score to 69. But Cutthorpe were in no mood to surrender the initiative and when Mohsin bowled Hanson, another collapse to 70-9 followed before a late flourish from tailender Ruan Van Der Walt (10).

Langley Mill were left to reflect on a combination of excellent bowling, with Mohsin ably backed by Dan Nelis (2-11) and Jack Cratchley (1-16), poor shot-selection and execution. And any hope of pulling off an unlikely escape was soon dashed by a measured reply from the Cutthorpe batsmen, led by former Miller Andrew Thompson (35no, five fours).

Thompson put on 58 for the first wicket with Paul Burdett (34. six fours) and went on to carry his bat as the visitors eased to their target inside 21 overs.

Mohsin failed to follow up his bowling heroics, being trapped lbw by Simon Lacey (2-22 in 6.4 overs) first ball. But Ben Kingham (15no) came in to help Thompson see the job through.

It was a real confidence-booster for Cutthorpe, while Langley Mill will take heart from the fact that their last bad performance trigerred an unbeaten run of nine games.