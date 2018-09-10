Classy Hiron pulls win out of the bag for Chesterfield

An innings of sheer class by Callum Hiron guided Chesterfield to an exciting two-wicket victory over Elvaston in the Premier Division of the Derbyshire County League on Saturday.

Chasing the home side’s total of 229-7 declared, Chesterfield looked in a bit of bother at 82-5 when Hiron, who has been trying hard to establish a permanent place in the first team, strode to the crease.

But he shared a fine partnership of 50 with Harry Wilmott and then, playing with increased confidence, he went on to make a matchwinning 73, including one six and 12 fours, off only 60 deliveries.

Hiron put on a further 71 for the seventh wicket with wicketkeeper David Hunt, who oversaw the final moments of the run chase, finishing on 33no (four fours) as Chesterfield reached their target in the 45th over.

Earlier Elvaston’s innings had revolved around some sensible batting by opener Elliott Lawley, who carried bat for an unbeaten 88 (16 fours), showing some remarkable concentration and skill.

Lawley shrugged off the early loss of wickets to Josh Savage (2-35 in nine overs) and shared key stands of 90 for the third wicket with Ben Wright (37, eight fours) and 65 for the fourth wicket with Ali Hassan (29).

Hassan (2-36 in ten overs) was then one of the bowlers to pose problems for Chesterfield’s reply. although the pick of them was the impressive David Jacobs, who took 4-66 from 13.5 overs.

The visitors were only kept alive by 32 (five fours) from Matt Critchley and 26 from opener Luke Baddeley.