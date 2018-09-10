Chesterfield are stunned by derby rivals Eckington

A tricky wicket at Queen’s Park found out Chesterfield, who sank to a four-wicket defeat against local-derby rivals, Eckington, on Sunday.

Electing to bat first, Chesterfield soon found themselves 42-5 and 95-7 as the visitors’ opening bowlers, Nathan Musselwhite (3-64 in 15 overs) and Adam Leonard (3-51 in 15 overs), cashed in.

And although they rallied in the hands of Harry Wilmott (41, one six and seven fours) and late-order trio Josh Savage (32, four fours), David Hunt (30, five fours) and young Tom Bacon (25), they were bowled out for 183.

Chesterfield’s new-ball bowlers Savage (3-23 in 13 overs) and Andrew Parkin-Coates fought back, reducing Eckington’s reply to 22-4 and later 97-6. But knocks of 69no from Harry Smith and 65no from Musselwhite, who smacked six sixes, in an undefeated stand worth 90 got them home by the 48th over.