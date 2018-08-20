Chesterfield are sent packing by centuries’ king Rahib Ali

The third of a remarkable hat-trick of centuries put paid to the chances of Chesterfield, who suffered a heavy defeat at Ockbrook and Borrowash in the Derbyshire County League’s Premier Division.

Derby-born 22-year-old opener Rahib Ali made it three tons in a row when he fired a dazzling 118 to help Ockbrook to a total of 252-9 in their allotted 50 overs before Chesterfield limped to 130 all out in reply.

Ali struck two sixes and 16 fours, sharing stands of 76 for the third wicket with Josh Lacey (31, one six and three fours) and a telling 77 for the fourth wicket with Jacob Conners (33) that took the game away from the toiling visitors.

Ali, who has now plundered 722 league runs this term, was fifth man out on 217 when he became one of four victims for Chesterfield’s most effective bowler, Harry Wilmott, who took 4-61 from 13 overs.

Josh Savage (3-62 in 13 overs) was the only other bowler to enjoy much success as Oliver Boyer’s late 30 (four fours) took the hosts past the 250-mark.

In response, Chesterfield struggled immediately against a fine Ockbrook attack led by ex-Derbyshire player Kevin Dean (3-23 in ten overs).

Only reliably consistent skipper Alex Hibbert, with 45 (two sixes and five fours), and all-rounder Wilmott, with 24 (one six and fours), found any kind of form.

Indeed they were the only two to even reach double figures before they fell to Lacey (4-21), who effected a slide from 119-4 with four wickets in 29 deliveries.