Century stand sends Chesterfield spinning to defeat

A sixth-wicket stand of 112 runs sent Chesterfield spinning towards defeat on an end-of-season trip to fellow mid-tablers Swarkestone in the Derbyshire County League’s Premier Division.

Chesterfield’s decision to insert the hosts had looked a wise one as they reduced them to 101-5 thanks largely to a fine spell from Josh Savage, who ended up with 3-58 from 15 overs, and a wicket on his debut for young Jed Frazer.

But Swarkestone skipper Garry Park remained at the crease and he oversaw the recovery by making 52 (one six and five fours) from 101 balls and putting on the stand with Joe Whitworth.

Whitworth was the dominant force, hammering 92, including two sixes and 14 fours, from only 80 deliveries, and helped the home team record 253-8 from their 50 overs. It was a total that reflected the absence of a key fast bowler and three top-line spinners from a weakened Chesterfield side, and proved beyond them when they batted.

They did get off to a bright start as Ben Slater defied an injured hand to make (65, two fours and five sixes) and share partnerships of 68 with San Fawcett (25) and 71 with Andrew Parkin-Coates (43, six fours). But from 139-2, they plunged to 178 all out as Swarkestone’s Sam Stuart took 6-33 in only ten overs.