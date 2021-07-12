Andy Woolven gets Grassmoor off to a great start in win against Notts and Arnold Amateur
A swashbuckling innings from Andy Woolven [43] set Grassmoor Works CC away at a tremendous pace as they chased down a modest target of 120 to beat visitors Notts and Arnold Amateur CC by six wickets, writes Martin Roberts.
A solid start from the visitors if somewhat slow saw Jack Taylor [24] and Rayhan Don [15] give a good account before David Spendlove and John Kenward Nash accounted for their wickets in this Bassetlaw and District Division 2 encounter.
There was little further resilience with just two players entering double figures Ravi Don [22] looked sharp but also fell to Kenward-Nash and Jins Jacob Saju [15] lower down the order chipped in to the total.
Top of the bowlers were Adam Bedford with 4 for 23, closely followed by Kenward-Nash 3 for 20, Spendlove 2 for 25 with John Donaldson chipping in with the remaining wicket.
A blistering start in reply for Grassmoor with the first ten overs going for over 60 saw Woolven and John Donaldson [17] set the base firmly in the Barnes Park sides favour both fell bowled by the enthralling Saju.
Grassmoor captain Bedford [34] added a stabilising innings to his wicket haul that got them over the line, leaving both himself and Woolven to discuss their respective man of the match claims.