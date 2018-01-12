COLUMN: Top golf tips for winter practice sessions

Happy New Year to you all.

If you are reading this then you are probably an avid golfer and I imagine this cold, wet start to the year is driving you mad. Most local courses are closed or waterlogged and playing golf is simply not possible.

However, all is not lost.

The new golf season will soon be here (as I write this, the unofficial start to the season, The Masters, is only 86 days away). Use this time wisely to make some goals for the new season.

Maybe you would like to reduce you’re handicap, win the club championship or even just take a few quid off your playing partners a bit more often.

Whichever it is, now is the time to put some practice in.

However, make sure it is good quality practice. Don’t just head to the driving range and hit 80 balls as fast and as far as you can and expect to play like Rory Mcilroy come the start of the season.

All your practice sessions should have an objective and some structure.

One of my favourite ways to structure a practice session is by working on technique for the first third of the session, practicing short game shots for the second third of the session and then finish off by recreating some game like situations or doing some skills tests for the final third of the session.

This way of practising is a great way to improve your skills and help you hit the ground running when the season starts.

A fully qualified PGA professional will be able help you to make any necessary swing changes you feel you need and can also help you practice your game properly.

I’ve included a link to my latest YouTube instruction video, so if you need some help with your swing please click on the link.

And last but not least, thanks to some funding from the North East Derbyshire development group, I’m running some free golf sessions starting in February.

The sessions are for men or women who haven’t played before or have very little golf experience. If you are interested in finding out more please call me on 07825168437 or email me at craigpollardgolf@gmail.com.