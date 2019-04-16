Cobley makes explosive K-1 debut after name mix-up

They got his name wrong, but he got the result right. That was the story behind an explosive K-1 debut for Staveley fighter Aaron Cobley.

Remarkably, the commentator at the tournament in Sheffield, where Cobley fought, constantly referred to him as ‘Ash Radcliffe’.

But by the end of the bout against Marcus Hammond, everyone knew who Cobley was as he announced his arrival on the K-1 stage with a technical knockout win in the opening minute of the first round.

“They hadn’t been told about a change in the order on the card, and that my opponent had been changed,” explained the 19-year-old, who is already a multiple world champion in kickboxing and taekwondo.

K-1 is a combat sport similar to kickboxing but one that combines the most skilful elements of all the martial arts, and Cobley is determined to make an impact in the 70kg division.

“I am not here just to compete,” he told his Facebook followers after the fight. “I am here to batter each and everyone of my opponents.”

Cobley was cheered on in Sheffield by an army of family, friends and fans. He thanked them, his sponsors, his coaches and instructors.

He represented Alive And Kicking Martial Arts in Chesterfield, where his corner coach, Rob Beeson, declared: “Fantastic performance! Well done. Proud of you.”

Later this year, Cobley will be tackling the World Taekwondo Team Championships and the World Kickboxing Championships.