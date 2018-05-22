Club’s guru wins place in martial arts hall of fame

The inspiration behind a club in Clay Cross and Boythorpe that teaches youngsters karate, kickboxing and ju-jitsu has been inducted into the martial arts hall of fame.

Rob Beeson, who lives in Chesterfield, has been running the Alive And Kicking club for the last 30 years after taking it over from his own instructor, Adrian Poulter.

The club currently has about 40 members, aged from four to 16, but he has been responsible for passing on his knowledge and skills to hundreds of youngsters over the years.

He was stunned to be called up to receive his hall of fame certificate during a star-studded awards ceremony at the UK Martial Arts Show, held at the Doncaster Dome.

“I was a bit shocked,” said 46-year-old Rob. “It was amazing to go on stage surrounded by people I aspired to be when I was growing up.”

Among the martial arts stars who were guests of honour at the ceremony were Brian Jacks, Olympic medallist and leading light in TV’s former ‘Superstars’ programme, Chris Crudelli, martial artist and TV presenter, and two legendary veterans from the USA, Bill ‘Superfoot’ Wallace and Benny ‘The Jet’ Urquidez, who both trained with Bruce Lee at their peak.

Rob runs Alive And Kicking from two venues, Danesmoor Boxing Club in Clay Cross and the Irish Dancing Academy in Boythorpe. He has devised a system, Kid Kick, that enables youngsters to mix karate, kickboxing and ju-jitsu, in each of which he is a black belt.