Chris Woakes salutes Derbyshire disabled cricket stalwart at Lord’s

The co-founder of Derbyshire Disabled Cricket Club, Phil Lucas, has earned national recognition at Lord’s for his work.

Lucas, who set up the club in 2005 with Paul Roe, was among the winners at the NatWest Outstanding Service to Cricket Awards ceremony, which was attended by one of England World Cup winners, Chris Woakes.

It was a fitting tribute to a man whose tireless commitment has provided opportunities for disabled people across the county to be active through cricket.

The club, which has won the National Super 9s title three times, boasts about 40 members, and Lucas also delivers cricket sessions for community groups.

He said: “I am proud of what we have done as a club. I am just one part of a bigger team of players, coaches and organisers. This award is really for them, not for me.”