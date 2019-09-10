Chestrefield Golf Club celebrate remarkable first-time double

Chesterfield Golf Club are celebrating a remarkable first-time double after their gents foursomes teams won trophies they have never lifted before.

First, a comfortable victory over Bakewell at Matlock earned them the inter-club Cartwright Cup, thanks to the pairings of Adam Roberts and Tom Marvin, and Ian Goodwin and captain Pete Howitt, which saw them 13 up with 12 holes to play.

Much closer was a nailbiting play-off triumph in the Sheffield Union of Golf Club’s Foursomes Final at Lindrick, where reigning champions Hillsborough were Chesterfield’s opponents.

The previously unbeaten duo of Tim Russell and Andy Norton went down 2&1, but Dave Streets and Ian Goodwin won 4&3 before Steve Brown and Tony McVeigh held their nerve to win on the third extra hole after they had finished all square.