Chesterfield wrap up cricket season by beating league champions

Chesterfield were made to wonder what might have been when they finished the Derbyshire County League season with a terrific victory over champions Spondon.

The visitors to Queen’s Park had already wrapped up the Premier Division title, but Chesterfield’s four-wicket success meant they finished just 37 points behind them in fourth spot.

Who knows what they could have achieved without a run of three defeats leading up to the Spondon clash? At least they finished three places higher, and with 35 points more, than in 2018.

Putting Spondon in, Chesterfield dismissed the champions for 171, despite 63 (nine fours) from Joe Ashdown and 45 (seven fours) from opener Alistair Dixon.

The wickets were shared among all five of the home bowlers, with Tom Bacon taking 3-40 from 11 overs and Harry Wilmott 3-49 from 12 overs. Remarkably, six players were given out lbw.

Chesterfield’s authoritative reply got off to a good start as Ben Slater (40, one six and four fours) and Luke Westwell (17), put on 41 for the first wicket.

Nottinghamshire CCC batsman Slater then shared 64 with Callum Hiron (29, one six and four fours) before the run chase was successfully completed by Andrew Parkin-Coates with an unbeaten 36 (five fours).