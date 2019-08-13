Chesterfield school pupil closing in on national minibike title

A Chesterfield school pupil is closing in on a national minibike title.

Ethan Georgiou has been racing for the last two years and is currently competing on the British based Minibike Champs circuit.

The eight-year-old leads the KIDS 50cc/Autos/Electric 6-8 yrs class on his KTM SX50 machine going into the final race.

His lead is a strong one at 56 points ahead of the fifth and final round at Scunthorpe’s Kieradan Park on September 14/15th.

Earlier this year, Ethan, who attends Duckmanton Primary School, competed in the world championship, finishing fifth.

Proud parent Andreas said: “The school is very supportive and help with time off to attend events up and down the country.

“He has been racing motocross from the age of six and his favourite type of tracks to ride are sand, but also loves the mud!

“Last season Ethan finished third overall in the 2018 Minibike british championship so this year Ethan has his heart set on being crowned the 2019 British champion, so he is going into the next round fired up and not messing around.”