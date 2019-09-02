Chesterfield’s cricket title chances wrecked by shock defeat

A shock defeat at Elvaston wrecked Chesterfield’s hopes of challenging for the Premier Division title in the Derbyshire County League for another season.

An alarming first ten overs, in which they lost five wickets, cost Chesterfield dear as they slid to 174 all out and were beaten by seven wickets.

They duly slipped to fourth in the table, 35 points behind leaders Spondon with just two games to play.

Skipper Alex Hibbert opted to bat first, but saw his top order ripped apart by Elvaston’s new-ball duo, Harry Wanford (4-32 from nine overs) and David Jacobs (4-39 from 10.3 overs).

None of the first five batsmen, Ben Slater, Callum Hiron, Hibbert himself, Andrew Parkin-Coates and Justin Dill, mustered double figures as the visitors fell to 24-5 and 44-6.

Only stout resistance in an entertaining partnership of 77 between Adam Woodhouse and Drage Thompson, plus a defiant knock from David Hunt, spared further blushes in a disturbing batting display.

Woodhouse made 47 (two sixes and six fours), Thompson 46 (two sixes and six fours) and number ten Hunt 34 (six fours).

In reply, Elvaston were in command from the off as Ali Hassan (45), Ben Wright (42) and Nick Briars (38no) eased them home by the 36th over after stands worth 61 and 74.