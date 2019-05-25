Chesterfield rugby club receives energy boost in 100th year

Chesterfield Panthers has received a boost of energy in its centinary year.

The rugby club offers training and matches for juniors and adults in the town and has benefitted from local sponsorship.

Panthers’ honorary president Graham Bell said: “Thanks to the sponsorship and support of NIBE Energy Systems we are able to provide a quality facility for sport and recreation and help our members enjoy their preferred support which transcends into a wider vision of wellbeing and fitness for people within the town.

“The core values of team work, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship are rugby values that translate easily into valued ethics of a workforce and we are delighted to have the support of a well-known Chesterfield business with a global presence.”

The club was formed in 1919 and moved to its current home at Dunston Road to enable the club to deliver its vision of creating a quality facility that could be maintained and delivered at an affordable level for all to enjoy. In celebration of its 100 year anniversary the club has a number of events organised, starting with a Centenary Dinner Dance on 6th July 2019.