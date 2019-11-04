Chesterfield rider Jess Bown is British motorcycle trials champion

Chesterfield has a new national champion thanks to the daring exploits of Jess Bown in the sport of motorcycle trials.

The 23-year-old, who hails from Clay Cross, has been crowned British ladies’ number one after dominating the 2019 National Championship Series.

Bown won six of the seven rounds, which were held across the country, and not once did she finish worse than second on board her orange Scorpa machine.

Proud mum Sharon beamed: “Jess has been making a name for herself since she took up motorcycle trials in 2009. She has always shown natural talent on a trials bike.

“She competes at world and British championship level, and has become known as one of the best female riders in the world. But this year has been particularly special.”

Bown, who went to Tupton Hall School and Chesterfield College and works for Greene King Brewery, enjoyed her best world championship result in 2017 when she missed out on a place on the podium by the narrowest of margins.

She has also had the honour of representing Britain at the prestigious Trial Des Nations team event, bringing home gold and silver medals. This year’s event was on the holiday island of Ibiza, where the British trio fought hard on a tricky course to finish second to host nation Spain.

Motorcycle trials is a non-speed event contested by riders on specialised bikes. They tackle off-road ‘obstacle courses’, trying to avoid touching the ground with their feet.