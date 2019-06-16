Chesterfield put visitors in a spin to move third

Chesterfield went third in the Derbyshire County League Premier Division after a seven-wicket win over Evlaston — ahead of this weekend’s home match against leaders Ticknall.

A great display of bowling ensured they were always on top against Elvaston at a showery Queen’s Park.

Chesterfield won the rain-affected game, after they needed to score 83 from 23 overs, having bowled out the away side for 136.

The opening pair of Justin Dill and Andrew Parkin Coates bowled tightly and made the visitors to work for their runs.

That helped the following bowlers and 17-year-old Tom Bacon made the most of this opportunity with two wickets in two balls for the second time this season.

At one stage he had figures of four for five as he gave the ball flight and showed subtle variations in both pace and length to trouble the best of batsmen.

Harry Wilmott, the other Chesterfield spinner, did a job at the other end and the two spinners both finished with four wickets — Bacon claimed four for43 and Wilmott four for 22.

In reply, Chesterfield managed to get to 42 for two in 10 overs before the rain came.

When play resumed, after a great effort by ground staff, the home side’s target was revised to 83 off 23 overs.

Captain Alex Hibbert steered them home with 37 not out, reaching 84-3 in 15.1 overs.

It earned Chesterfield 22 points.