Chesterfield progress to T20 county finals after double victory

Chesterfield progressed to the county finals of the Premier T20 Cup by winning their two games at Eckington on Monday.

Harry Wilmott launched the innings against hosts Eckington with a blistering 56 off 26 balls with 6 fours and 4 sixes and in company with Callum Hiron’s rapid 40 off 32 balls the opening partnership added 94 at over 10 an over.

A fluent 31 not out from Andrew Parkin-Coates took Chesterfield through to a 20 over total of 186 for 6 and under the pressure of the required rate Eckington lost wickets against some tight bowling.

Joe Bullimore scored a fine 47 but his side’s hopes disappeared when he was bowled by Tom Bacon at 112 for 6 and Eckington finished 50 short of the victory target with Bacon taking 3 for 19 off his four overs.

Chesterfield again batted first in their second game but this time they struggled to a ten over score of 43 for 3 before a much needed acceleration took them to a twenty over total of 143 for 4 courtesy of two exceptional innings from Parkin-Coates (61 not out) and Justin Dill (39).

Sandiacre made steady progress in spite of losing wickets and the game was in the balance with 47 needed of the final five overs with six wickets in hand before Wilmott bowled a double wicket maiden.

Both wickets went to catches by Jed Frazer, the first firmly held in the outfield while the second was a spectacular one-handed affair by the Chesterfield under-15 player on the sprint along the boundary rope.

Chesterfield didn’t loosen their grip in the final four overs to win the keenly fought contest by 8 runs with Wilmott’s 4-22 and some outstanding fielding as key features.