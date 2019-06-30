Chesterfield lose at Spondon in top of the table thriller

Chesterfield just lost out in a thriller at Spondon in a top-of-the-table clash in the Derbyshire County League’s Premier Division on Saturday.

Replying to the home side’s 230-9, Chesterfield fell just 12 runs short on a sweltering afternoon at the HSG Oval.

After a nail-biting finish Spondon replaced Chesterfield at the top of the table.

Paul Holmes and Justin Dill, opening the bowling for Chesterfield, again gave the away side the early initiative with Spondon tottering on 26-3 after ten overs. But from 64-4 Josh Brear (87) played a key role for the home side, first steadying the innings and laying the platform for a late acceleration in the last 16 overs as Spondon moved from 117-5 after 34 overs to 230-9.

The Chesterfield bowlers stuck to their task in trying conditions with Justin Dill and Paul Holmes each taking two wickets.

In reply, Chesterfield immediately struggled and quickly found themselves at 35-4.

Alex Hibbert (68) and Dill (48) came together and a partnership of 115 brought their team back into the game.

Unfortunately both fell quickly and at 159-6 the game was in the balance.

A partnership of 53 between Adam Woodhouse (36) and Harry Wilmott (22) put the visitors in a good position at 213-7, but their last three wickets fell for just five runs.