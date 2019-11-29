Chesterfield golfers celebrate success

Chesterfield Golf Club members celebrated an unprecedented season of success at their annual presentation night.

The club’s junior representatives were crowned Derbyshire Team Champions, winning the Duffield Shield with a team of Jack Barker-Sabido, Louie Cole and Joe Streets.

Members of the junior section have also reached the Junior League finals to be played in March 2020 and are leading the Golf Sixes competition with one event to be played.

At county level, Jack Barker-Sabido, Louie Cole and Harvey Sands all played vital roles for Derbyshire Under 18s as they won the Midland County Cup.

Harvey was also in the team of six Derbyshire Under 16 representatives which won the Ten Counties Team Strokeplay event.

And Chesterfield Golf Club’s Olivia Streets broke into the Derbyshire Under 18s team at the age of just 14, helping win the Under 18s Scratch League.

Chesterfield Golf Club’s men’s foursome teams secured a first time double.

They lifted the Cartwright Cup Derbyshire Foursomes Championship and the Sheffield Union of Golf Clubs Foursomes Cup – both for the first time in the club’s history.

All successes were celebrated at the Clubhouse presentation night, were over 100 trophies were awarded to winners across all sections of the club – including men’s, ladies, seniors and juniors.