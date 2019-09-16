Chesterfield driver Rhys Yates excited to ride Hyundai for the first time in World Rally Championships

Chesterfield driver Rhys Yates will make his first World Rally Championship start aboard a Hyundai i20 R5 at Wales Rally GB (October 3-6).

Yates switched from his regular ŠKODA Fabia R5 in search of broader experience of R5 machinery competing in WRC2, with the rally star making his debut aboard a Hyundai at last week’s Gymkhana GRiD event in Poland.

Yates said: “We’ve spent the last two years in the ŠKODA and there’s no denying it’s a top, top car.

“Obviously there’s an evolution of the Fabia R5 and we’re looking at that for the future, but there are also a number of other really competitive R5 cars around and I wanted to have a look at them.”

And added: “I was keen to make the switch for Wales – it’s an event I know quite well and I’m pretty much at home in the conditions, so it should make the move from car to car slightly more straightforward. On so many of these other World Rally Championship events this year, I’ve been learning the rally, so I could do without having to learn a new car as well.”