Chesterfield Bowl youngsters in medal-winning spree

Young tenpin bowlers from a thriving club in Chesterfield have been enjoying a medal-winning spreee at major championships.

The trio are with the Chesterfield Youth Bowling Club, based at Chesterfield Bowl, which is keen to get as many youngsters involved in the sport as possible.

Eighteen-year-old Connell Mair led the way by continuing his fine form with a gold medal in the singles event at the South Of England Championships, held in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.

And at the North Of England Championships, held in Nottingham, there was success too for ten-year-old Kiera Black and nine-year-old Chloe Birch.

Kiera returned home with three medals, a silver in the singles and two bronzes, and is now looking forward to competing in the national championships, which are scheduled for May. While Chloe said she was “really happy” to win a bronze medal in the doubles event.

Kiera’s hat-trick of medals delighted her sponsors, Serendipity Healthcare, whose assistant manager, Paula Marsh, said: “We are impressed with Kiera’s achievements and wish her all the best in her upcoming tournaments.”

A Youth Bowling Club League, alongside coaching for new starters, is held at Chesterfield Bowl every Saturday morning.