Chesterfield-based Queenspark Walking Netball team lift East Midlands trophy in Loughborough

North Derbyshire’s first walking netball team has become regional champions - 18 months after starting out.

It’s all smiles around the Queenspark Walking Netball squad after they remained undefeated to lift the East Midlands Walking Netball Championship in Loughborough.

The team, made up of players aged 40-76 from Chesterfield and the surrounding areas, won seven and drew one of their eight matches in the nine-team tournament.

Coached by Keighley Wood and Michelle Foster, the ladies put practice into performance to win their first piece of silverware.

Coach Foster said: “It’s brilliant and we’re over the moon - I still can’t quite believe it.

“We train twice a week at Queen’s Park and the ladies there have formed such a lovely group. It’s so great to see them come together as a team.

“Keighley and myself, we’re overjoyed for them and so proud. They really work hard for each other and got their rewards. We didn’t expect to win it.”

And added: “We’ve got a good mix of players. They’re mainly over-50s but we have a broad age range of mixed abilities and everyone’s welcome.”

As well as a trophy, the team have won tickets to see Loughborough Lightning play in Netball Superleague.