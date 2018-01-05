Buxton swimmer to compete for England at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Buxton swimming swimmer Abbie Wood has been selected by Team England for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 18-year-old has had a 2017 to remember after she made it on to the podium twice at the British Swimming Championships.

That secured her a debut FINA World Championships in Budapest where she had to wait until the final day of competition to race.

Earlier in the year, Wood claimed bronze in the Women’s 400m IM and silver in the Women’s 200m IM in Sheffield.

Wood is part of the 39-strong squad picked by England for the Games in Australia, which start in less than three months.

Commenting on Friday’s announcement, team leader Grant Robins said: “The announcement today completes our team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games and we’ve got a blend of experienced athletes and some new younger swimmers in our team, this is what the selection policy was designed to achieve.

“We had a great National Winter Championships in Sheffield last month and it’s looking good for the Gold Coast. Hopefully by the end of the six days of competition in Australia this April we will have a few medals in the bag, personal best times achieved and lots of great experiences gained ready for the road ahead.”