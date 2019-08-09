British Darts Organisation reveals new home for world championships from next year

The Indigo at London’s O2 will be home to the British Darts Organisation’s world championships from next year.

The BDO’s flagship event has revealed its decision to move from the Lakeside Country Club, where it has been held since 1986.

The organisiation’s chairman Des Jacklin, of Gainsborough, played a key role in clinching this major switch in tournament venue.

A BDO statement read: “After four decades of this prestigious competition residing at The Lakeside, we are excited to announce that the new home of the BDO World Professional Darts Championships is indigo at the O2, London!

“We have such fond memories and are extremely grateful to The Lakeside, especially Bob and Barbara Potter and all that have helped over the years to make the most famous darts tournament in the world, such a success.

“Moving to The O2, the most popular venue in the world, is an amazing opportunity and we look forward to working with The O2 and their partners over the coming years to develop a new future for the BDO World Professional Darts Championships.

“Further announcements to follow soon regarding on-sale dates and tournament/venue information.”