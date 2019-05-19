Brad Clarke and David Greaves star for Morton CC

Brad Clarke and David Greaves starred with both bat and ball as Morton claimed a 129-run home win over Tutbury.

Despite a half-century from captain Blair Mathews, the home side had fallen to 110 for seven in the Derbyshire County League Division Two fixture.

But then Clarke and Greaves combined well with the bat to add a crucial 114 for the eighth wicket.

Clarke hit 80 of the partnership and Greaves went on to make 24 as Morton were dismissed for 243 in the final over.

In the reply, Clarke and Greaves reduced the visitors to 0 for three after 12 balls. Tutbury limped to 35 for six and were bowled out for 114

Clarke claimed three for 10 from eight overs and Greaves two for 27. David Vardy also took three wickets and there was a debut senior wicket for Tom Keenan.