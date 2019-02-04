Big chance for boxer Jade Ashmore in duel for English title

The impressive career of Chesterfield boxer Jade Ashmore could be about to get its biggest break yet.

For 21-year-old Ashmore has been chosen to box for the England Boxing Elite organisation’s national title in her weight category.

She will go for the prestigious belt as part of an action-packed evening in Birmingham on Sunday, February 24 against Stevie Pitts.

A buoyant Ashmore, who works as a personal trainer and is also a boxing coach, said she couldn’t wait for the big day to arrive.

“This is my chance to show everyone what I can do in that ring,” she said.

“it is the opportunity to prove myself before I take part in the English Elite National Championships in April for the fourth time as a senior.”

The English title duel, comprising three three-minute rounds, will be the main event on the bill in Pitts’s home city. Whoever wins will be able to label themselves the best in England in the 51kg category.

Pitts will be a tough opponent. But Ashmore, who fights out of Bradford Police and College Boxing Academy, has more than 40 bouts of experience behind her, and says she is “ready and raring to go”.

Victory would be just the latest feather in her cap. In the past, she has won multiple medals at European and national championships, as well as an English title belt, and has represented England in international contests.

She is also keen on giving something back and, along with her talented sister, Leigh, she has hosted boxing classes for children.