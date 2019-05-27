Ben Slater and Justin Dill lead Chesterfield to easy victory

Nottinghamshire batsman Ben Slater was in majestic form a Chesterfield continued their climb up the Derbyshire County League, Premier Division table.

Slater stroked an unbeaten 77, including 13 boundaries, to ease Chesterfield to an eight-wicket victry away to Staffordshire outfit Dunstall, who had been dismissed for just 116.

The match was also a triumph for the club’s new South African signing Justin Dill, who took 4-27 in 11.3 fiery overs.

Dill signalled his intent with his first delivery of the afternoon which broke home captain Michael Graves’s bat. He soon had the opener caught and bowled to trigger a Dunstall slide to 25-5, with Paul Holmes (3-28 in eight overs) adding to the hosts’ woes at the other end.

Resolute batting against slower bowling enabled Dunstall to rally to some extent, but when Dill returned, he polished things off with two more scalps.

When Chesterfield replied, Slater marked a rare appearance for the club with fours to all parts of the Deer Park ground, and the total advanced to 73 before his partner, Callum Hiron, fell for 21 (four fours).

Slater reached his half-century from only 29 balls, and the winning runs arrived as early as the 15th over.