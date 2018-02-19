Reliable Baugh inspires crucial win for Arrows

A huge tally of 32 points by the ever-reliable Joseph Baugh inspired Linbraze Derbyshire Arrows to a crucial win in their quest to stay in Division Two of the National Men’s Basketball League.

Taking on Sussex Bears, who began the day just above them in the table, Arrows triumphed 90-84 to ward off those relegtation fears and delight coach Jonny Kelly.

“We have now won our last two home games, which should breed confidence,” said Kelly. “However, there is still much to do in the next five weeks to secure our status, with each game bigger than the next.

“At least I can rely on our most experienced players, Joseph Baugh and James Kelly, to be consistent, as they have been in big games before.”

Star man Baugh’s productive link with point guard Kelly, who had eight assists, was pivotal in Arrows’ win as they led 23-15 at the end of the first quarter and were 53-36 up at the half-time interval after a feast of attacking basketball from both teams in the second quarter when 51 points were scored.

Arrows spluttered in the third quarter when Bears cut the deficit to 69-63. But with Kendal Glapion, who scored 13 points, having one of his best games for the team and Matt Wilson taking his match tally to 20 points, Arrows held on for the precious victory.