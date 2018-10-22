Multi-use games area in Glapwell is transformed

Rising from the ashes of the former Glapwell Football Club is a state-of-the-art multi-use games area, which provides a much-needed sports facility for the local community.

The club dissolved in 2016, but its last act was to secure a significant amount of funding, through the Leader Project, from the European Union. The rest of the £54,000 required was raised by Glapwell Parish Council, and the result is the refurbishment and transformation of a previously worn out and unusable games area.

Measuring 712 square metres, its sits alongside the football club’s old ground, complete with a synthetic surface and floodlights. It is suitable for five-a-side football, tennis, netball and basketball.

Sue O’Donnell, clerk to the parish council, said: “The area has been given a new lease of life. It is already being used by local sports clubs, and we hope others will follow suit.”