Derbyshire Gems look to set up new club

A women’s basketball team is looking to set up a new club after splitting from their former affiliate.

The Derbyshire Gems’ association with the Derbyshire Arrows, based in Killamarsh, has ended due to personal reasons.

Players from the Gems side are reaching out to the community for help in starting up a new club, which they propose to call the Derbyshire Diamonds.

The Gems began their journey in the local league in Leeds and last season were the second best ranked team in the Womens National Basketball League Division Two (North).

A crowdfunding page has been set up - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kelly-simcox - while the club are asking for anyone interested in helping to contact Kendal James on 07874 013611 or kendaljames934@googlemail.com.