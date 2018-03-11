Arrows lift title with Askwith leading way

Derbyshire Arrows Under-14s completed a clean sweep of the Northern Conference as captain Isaac Askwith led his side, with 21 points, to a 68-49 win over runners-up York Eagles.

The Arrows finished with an unblemished 16–0 record in the regular season and now go into the national play-offs.

Shirt sponsor GS Metal Joinings’ Shaun Meakin presented the boys with the trophy for outstanding team achievement.

Arrows scorers were: Isaac Askwith 21, Danny McCurdy 19, Jack Godber 8, Harry Lynch 8, James Stennett 4, Adam Kemali 4 and Declan Abbott 4.

Coaches Mitch Dennison and Simon Ford nurtured the group.

Dennison said: “They have earned the right to call themselves champions, they have travelled the miles home and away to secure the results.

“Players like Isaac Askwith, Danny McCurdy, Jack Godber and James Stennett were part of a three-year project. It is great to see them get to their goal.”