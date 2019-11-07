Australian star Ben McDermott signs for Derbyshire

Derbyshire have signed Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Ben McDermott for the 2020 Vitality Blast and Royal London One-Day Cup.

McDermott will be available for the entire Vitality Blast campaign, as well as the 50-Over competition, subject to final approvals.

McDermott said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for me and I can’t wait to test myself in new conditions with Derbyshire.

“The team did really well last season and I’m looking forward to helping them build.

“I love the short format stuff, but I’ve found good form in the 50-over competitions back home and I want to bring that to Derbyshire next summer.”

The 24-year-old has featured in 11 Twenty20 matches for his national side, while his career average in the format is 31.35 in 43 appearances.

McDermott was one of the standout performers during the 2018-19 Big Bash, where he finished as the eighth-highest run-scorer in the competition with 376 runs for Hobart Hurricanes.

Since making his List A debut in 2014, McDermott has played in 19 matches and scored 927 runs at an average of 54.64, with a high-score of 117 against Queensland in 2018.

Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton said: “Ben comes to us with a good reputation and he is exactly what we are looking for in T20, a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman who can bat throughout the order.

“In the 50-over competition his batting will be of great benefit and he gives us another option with the gloves.

“Ben’s capable of taking the attack to the opposition as we look to build on white ball performances in 2019.”