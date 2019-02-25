Young Chesterfield athletes crowned league champions

An amazing campaign in which they won every match has resulted in the youngsters of Chesterfield Athletics Club being crowned champions of the Derbyshire Sportshall League.

In their final league match, Chesterfield won three of the six age groups and took three second places, which was enough to see off their rivals and take the title for the first time since 2013.

It has been an immensely successful season, featuring many event winners during the matches, and the club had a record number of 26 athletes selected across the age groups to represent Derbyshire at the regional Sportshall finals in March.

The Chesterfield club meets at Tupton Hall School on Tuesdays and Thursdays every week. The sessions are open to anyone aged nine and upwards, and more information can be gained at www.chesterfieldac.co.uk