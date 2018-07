Hundreds of runners had to overcome blistering temperatures at the Dronfield 10k this morning.

The 25th edition of the race had been planned for March - but called off because of icy conditions.

Not so today, as our video shows!

Philip Hoole, Rotherham Harriers & AC, was the winner with a time of 34:29.

He was ahead of Sam Allin, Totley AC and Phil Skelton, Steel City Striders RC.

First female home in 29th spot was Jane Batty.