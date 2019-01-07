Veterans steal the show at county cross-country championships

The veteran men’s team took pride of place when 31 athletes from the North Derbyshire Running Club tackled the county’s cross-country championships on Saturday.

In the 10K race over an undulating track at Wollaton Park in Nottingham, the vets, made up of Martin Dawson, Chris Adams, Tim Clayton and Dean Mclaughlin, stormed to victory. Clayton also won the over-55s’ individual race.

The men’s senior team, comprising Henry Kay, Dan Teasel, Adam Darnell and Tom Topham, also finished a fine third.

The club’s first runner home was Dawson, who was 17th in 32.16 minutes, followed by Adams, who was 19th in 32.45, Clayton, who was 31st overall in 34.36, Ash Crow, who was 34th in 35.30, Mclaughlin, who was 43rd in 37.20, Kay, who was 46th in 37.27, Andy Todd, who was 47th in 37.28, Ian Monaghan, who was 48th in 37.33, Teasel, who was 53rd in 38.07, Darnell, who was 57th in 38.40, Topham, who was 65th in 40.44, Shane James, who was 66th in 40.46, Paul Boden, who was 86th in 43.21, Steve Beddoe, who was 95th in 45.00, Steve Bennett, who was 97th in 45.24, Ian Lilley, who was 99th in 46.36, and Gary Bates, who was 100th 46.54.

The previous week, the club waved farewell to 2018 at the Queen’s Head 5K race in Belper, where Ian Monaghan led home a 27-strong contingent, finishing 22nd in a time of 19.30 minutes.

The first lady was Hannah Barnett, whose time of 21.02 was 90 seconds better than her effort the previous year and earned her fourth spot in the ladies’ race.

Other notable efforts came from Shane James, who improved his time by 40 seconds from 2017 to clock 21.07 and finish 43rd, Steve Weston, whose time of 22.43 was good for an over-50 veteran, Darren Jackson, who posted 32.22, Sarah Johnson, whose time of 23.19 in 70th place was a minute-and-a-half better than the previous year, Sharon Collis, who clocked 25.20, and Karen Ball, who recorded 26.18.

The fastest times behind Monaghan were registered by Duncan Robb, who was 29th in 19.53, and Adam Darnell, who was 37th in 20.33.