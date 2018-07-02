Sizzling Start defies heat to blaze a trail in Spire 10 race

Scorching heat could not prevent Richard Start blazing a trail to victory in the Spire 10 race, organised by North Derbyshire Running Club on Sunday.

Start, who runs for North Derbyshire, held a good 20-second lead after the first mile and produced an excellent gun-to-finish performance to come home in 58.48 minutes, winning by 33 seconds from runner-up Paul Taylor, of Kimberley Striders.

A fantastic turnout of more than 240 included 44 finishers from the host club in a race that started from Holmebrook Valley Park and was expertly marshalled.

Terrific sub-70-minute times were also clocked by North Derbyshire runners Chris Leach (66.08) in 11th spot, Russ White (67.16) in 13th, Helena Schofield (67.31) in 14th, Sam Iliffe (68.01) in 16th and Dean LcLaughlin (69.38) in 22nd.

Schofield was the winner of the women’s race, having 30 seconds to spare over second-placed Iliffe, while teammate Rachel Burton was not only the fifth lady home in 73.33 but also the second female veteran over 40.

Other North Derbyshire times included: Andy Todd 25th in 70.20, Matt Hemsley 26th in 70.34, Tom Topham 28th in 71.15, James Lamb 36th in 73.17, Alex Steenson 46th in 74.56, Kirk Smith 53rd in 76.23 and Steve Moss 57th in 77.01.