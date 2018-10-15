Runners were stars for a day at Manchester United

The multi-million pound stars of Manchester United were replaced for a day ay Old Trafford by plucky athletes from North Derbyshire Running Club (NDRC).

For five runners defied the rain to take part in the excellent Manchester Half-Marathon, and all enjoyed a successful morning.

Pick of the bunch was Dean McLaughlin, who achieved a personal-best (PB) time of one hour, 26.40 minutes and crossed the line as high as 336th from a field of more than 10,000 finishers.

Tom Topham also made it into the top 500, finishing 499th after breaking the 1.30 barrier for the first time and clocking 1.29.24, while another PB was recorded by Chris Hunt, who clocked 1.45.55 in 2,344th position.

The quintet was completed by Kerry Anderson, who improved on her Chicago Half-Marathon time three weeks earlier by five minutes to run 1.50.46 in 3,225th spot, and Neil Chaplin, who completed his 103rd half-marathon in 2.01.24.

Four NDRC athletes also splashed through the soggy conditions at York for the Yorkshire Marathon and Ten-Mile races.

The popular marathon attracted 4,000 runners, including Sam Passingham, who clocked three hours, 45.05 minutes, while the ten-mile race featured a terrific performance by Ashley Crow in his home city. He finished 52nd, from more than 3,000, with a time of 63.19 minutes.