Runners follow in the footsteps of Sergio Aguero and Co

They weren’t quite Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne or David Silva, but athletes from North Derbyshire Running Club did themselves proud when gracing Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Two teams took part in the Northern Road Relays round and by the home of the Premier League champions, and one of them finished as high as 36th of the 127 teams competing.

The race comprised six 4.1--mile legs, and the A team, which was made up of Martin Dawson, Richard Start, Paul Sorrell, Steve Penney, Tim Clayton and Chris Adams, performed admirably.

Dawson clocked the fastest time of 21.03, followed by Start with 22.03, Adams with 22.16, Sorrell with 23.37, Penney with 23.43 and Clayton with 24.04.

The B team, consisting of Tom Topham (26.36), Ian Monaghan (25.52), Dean McLaughlin (25.52), Richard Corker (26.57), Ashley Crow (24.31) and Roland Allatt (25.41), finished 98th.

Ten runners from the club also tackled the Sheffield 10K on Sunday, with no fewer than 3,623 finishers including Bec Broughton, who was 424th in 46.25 minutes.

Next home was Chris Hunt, who was 728th in a personal-best (PB) time of 48.09, followed by Heather Webester, who also posted a PB of 48.24 in 612th.