Olympian Last set for her second Commonwealths

Bakewell’s Annie Last has been named among the 27 cyclists selected to represent Team England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Mountain biker, Last, will head to Australia’s Gold Coast for her second Commonwealth Games after competing in Glasgow four years ago.

Last finished fourth for Team England at Glasgow 2014 and will be looking to improve on that to get into the medal placings this time around.

Team leader Keith Reynolds said: “Our 27-strong team of riders will represent Team England across all the cycling disciplines at these Commonwealth Games.

“There is a lot of experience within the squad, with 14 riders having an Olympic, Paralympic or world championship medal to their name. Equally, there are riders for whom this event will play an important role as part of their development, and it’s great we can offer this to younger riders on the World Class Performance Programme as well as to non-programme riders.

“We’re happy with the team we’ve selected and there are some exciting prospects across the board, so I’m looking forward to seeing how the team gets on at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.”