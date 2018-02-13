MAC’s ladies clinch team title in BDL Cross Country Series

Matlock Athletics Club’s ladies have clinched the team prize in the Booths Decorators League (BDL) Cross Country Series.

In the fifth and final race of the series on Sunday, MAC runners took on the challenging conditions over 5.1 miles (two laps) at Holmebrook Valley Park in Chesterfield.

Sited off Watermeadow Lane, a notorious mudfest of a venue and this year capped it all after weeks of rain and even horizontal snow at the start.

The winner and first junior male was Sam Moakes of Sutton-in-Ashfield Harriers & AC with MAC’s Dan Haworth coming home in second place.

It was an amazing run from Haworth considering he claimed third place the day before in the challenging Half Tour of Bradwell Fell Race (25k/970m).

In the ladies race MAC’s Jade Stone had a great run to take first place.

Other MACs men’s race finishers: Mike Blair, Colin Davenport, Paddy Wright, John Thorpe, Carl Dyke, Richard Bradbury, Ricky Wood, Karl Webster, Bob Foreman, James Fox, Geoff Cooper, Andy Mellor, Dan Ashcroft, Gavin Simmons, Antony Lester, Jack Cummins, Mick Kuszinski, Steve Goodall and Mark Jackson.

Other MACs women’s race finishers: Lizzie Webster, Joanne Grant, Michaela Dick, Alison Pye, Nicky Dick, Kathryn Berrisford, Jan Forrester, Molly Gorman, Jude Goodall, Sally Owen and Jakki Simmons.

The ladies’ achievement comes only two years after they were struggling to find three runners willing to take part to form a team.

And at time of writing the final series results are outstanding, but the men’s team are hoping to finish in the top three, and in the combined team standings MAC were second after four races.

The summer series is scheduled to start in April with the first venue being at Teversal.