Golden boy Gisborne storms to athletics glory

Golden boy Gabriel Gisborne was the toast of Dronfield after powering to success at the Northern Indoor Athletics Championships, held in Sheffield at the weekend.

Gisborne, who is 16, not only took the U17 men’s 800m title but also clocked a record time for the event of one minute, 57.83 seconds.

It was a perfect start to what is a big year for the Hallamshire Harriers runner, who will be taking his GCSE exams alongside a bid to maintain his excellent progress in athletics.

Last year, he won the U17 men’s 800m outdoors title too and was fourth in the English Schools final. He is keen to record a sub-1.50 time in 2019, smashing his current personal best outdoors of 1.54.30.

Gisborne, who goes to Henry Fanshawe School in Dronfield, is on the Derbyshire Insititute of Sports programme.